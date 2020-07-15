Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on July 15

Arman-e Melli:

Ex-envoy:Iran-China have balanced relationship, not one-sided

Ebtekar:

Zarif: 'Chinese prepared their draft based on our draft'

Etemad:

Washington, Tel Aviv fear of deepening Tehran-Beijing relationship

Etela'at:

Borrell: Full implementation of JCPOA by all sides remains crucial

Zarif: Iran ready for final negotiations with China on 25-year cooperation document

Iran:

Rouhani: Non-reliance on oil shows power in economic war

Javan:

Iran Judiciary: CIA spy executed

Mardom Salari:

Ghaani: Hard days waiting for US, Zionist Regime

