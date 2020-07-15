Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on July 15

Arman-e Melli:
Ex-envoy:Iran-China have balanced relationship, not one-sided
Ebtekar:
Zarif: 'Chinese prepared their draft based on our draft'
Etemad:
Washington, Tel Aviv fear of deepening Tehran-Beijing relationship
Etela'at:
Borrell: Full implementation of JCPOA by all sides remains crucial
Zarif: Iran ready for final negotiations with China on 25-year cooperation document
Iran:
Rouhani: Non-reliance on oil shows power in economic war
Javan:
Iran Judiciary: CIA spy executed
Mardom Salari:
Ghaani: Hard days waiting for US, Zionist Regime
