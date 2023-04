Kayhan:

Israel struggling with most dangerous crisis in history

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Leader calls on Iranian nation to boost unity, avoid division

Etela'at:

Leader urges govt. officials work together to resolve problems

600 killed in Sudan tensions

Abrar:

Russia learning Iran's experience in nullifying sanctions

Arman-e Melli:

Temporary agreement not to help Iran's economy

