Apr 13, 2021, 9:00 PM

Iran summons Portuguese envoy over EU human rights sanctions

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Following European Union’s rude action regarding human rights sanctions against a number of Iranian individuals and entities, Portuguese Ambassador to Iran Carlos Costanhaus was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador of Portugal to the Islamic Republic of Iran, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, was summoned to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister and the Director-General of Foreign Ministry for Western Europe Affairs.

Accordingly, Iran's strong protest against the EU's illegal action was announced to the Portuguese ambassador.

For his part, the Portuguese ambassador stated that he would convey Iran’s protest to Brussels.

