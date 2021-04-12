  1. Politics
Larijani meets with South Korean Prime Minister

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – A senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ali Larijani held a meeting with South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.

Ali Larijani met and held talks with Chung Sye-kyun in Tehran on Monday noon. 

The Prime Minister of South Korea arrived in Tehran on Sunday evening and welcomed by Iran's Road Minister Mohammad Eslami. He was officially welcomed by Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri at Tehran's Sa'd Abad Complex.

The two sides held a meeting and discussed the ways to enhance the Seoul-Tehran relations and other matters.

After meeting, Es’hagh Jahangiri in a joint news conference with visiting South Korean Prime Minister said that Iran called on South Korea to release its frozen resources as soon as possible and compensate for the problems of recent years with practical measures.

Chung Sye-kyun also met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday morning.

