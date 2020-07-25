US fails to isolate Iran: ex-envoy

Referring to the various dimensions of Iran-China 25-Year Cooperation Roadmap, Gholam Ali Khoshroo called the cooperation a turning point in the relations between the two countries, as well as comprehensive development in their relation.

He described the Iran-China 25-Year Cooperation Plan as a roadmap for the two countries to use each other's existing capacities to strengthen and develop bilateral and regional cooperation.

China is the world's second largest economy because of its economic position over the past 20 years, and if it continues to do so, it will become the world's largest economy, he added.

Khoshroo said that Iran could be a major trading partner for China, given its rich oil and gas reserves as well as petrochemicals.

Noting that China, with its high financial strength, can invest in large projects in Iran, he said that "One Belt-One Road" project can bring Iran-China relations closer, both by land and by water. Therefore, the strategy of cooperation between the two countries is a great opportunity for 25 years.

Over the past 20 years, China has made tremendous strides in various fields of industry, technology and knowledge-based sectors, and is now the largest exporter to the European Union, the United States, Germany and Japan, he added.

On the other hand, due to Iran's position in having strategic oil and gas reserves and its position in the Persian Gulf, this memorandum is such that Iran can have a very wide cooperation with China, Khoshroo said.

He cited industrial, energy, financial, monetary and banking sectors as areas where the two countries could further expand their cooperation.

He went on to say that one of the reasons the United States opposes China is that they have come to the conclusion that China, with its current move, will become the world's leading economy in five years and surpass the United States in a century.

The United States opposes the cooperation between Iran and China, as it believes that with this agreement and the increase in the level of cooperation, the Islamic Republic of Iran will further expand its ties with the international community.

Khoshroo noted that Iran-China's cooperation is strategic, and the US has failed to isolate Iran.

