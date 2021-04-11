Removal of all US sanctions, Iran’s clear demand: Top General

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces says the country’s clear demand is the complete removal of all the illegal sanctions.

Addressing the 25th National Conference of Iranian Police Commanders on Saturday, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri referred to the ongoing developments regarding the nuclear deal, saying that the strategic policy of the country, as instructed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, is simply the complete lifting of all sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Impossible to trust US after 4-yrs economic war against Iran

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that it is impossible for Tehran to trust Washington after four years of relentless economic war against the Iranian people.

"The United States has broken the deal and it has to fix it. They know what to do to repair this agreement. After four years of relentless economic war by the United States against the Iranian people, it is impossible for Iran to trust the United States," the spokesman said.

Delay in lifting sanctions in favor of Iran nuclear progress

"We are moving forward in the nuclear field, and if nothing happens in the field of lifting sanctions, we will make great technical progress, and our situation will be better as time goes on", the AEOI spokesman stressed.

Referring to the 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA which was held in Vienna, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said, “What is happening in this regard is that the demands of the Islamic Republic are being raised with the P4 + 1, but not directly with the United States."

'Iran to boost nuclear achievements under intl. regulations'

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said adhering to international regulations, Iran seeks to increase its nuclear achievements.

On the occasion of the 15th National Anniversary of Nuclear Technology, Ali-Akbar Salehi said on Sat. that despite all the restrictions and sanctions, various projects in the field of nuclear science and technology have been pursued.

Signing sanctions lifting not enough, effects should be seen

Stating that the signing lifting of the sanctions is not enough, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said Iran should see the effects of these sanctions lifting in practice.

All Iran's nuclear activities peaceful, civilian: Rouhani

Stating that Iran never seeks nuclear weapons, President Hassan Rouhani said that all the country's nuclear activities are peaceful and civilian.

"If the West looks at the morals and beliefs that exist in our country, they will find that they should not be worried and sensitive about our nuclear technology, but because they themselves have used this technology [inappropriately], they think that we will do the same," said President Rouhani in the inauguration and unveiling ceremony of the nuclear achievements of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran on Saturday.

COVID-19 daily death toll in Iran stands at 193

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Iran during the last 24 hours has reached 64,232 as some 193 more Iranians have died from the disease, the Health Ministry said.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari said during the daily COVID-19 briefing on Saturday that with the 193 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 64,232.

Over the last 24 hours, 19,666 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered, with 2,205 of them being hospitalized, she said.

Iran stresses on complete lifting of sanctions in 'one step'

Emphasizing the complete lifting of sanctions in one step, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs said that Tehran does not believe in the step-by-step lifting of sanctions.

Speaking in an interview with IRIB on Sat., Seyyed Abbas Araghchi pointed to the details of the Joint Commission of JCPOA held in the Austrian capital Vienna last week and stated that all decisions which had been adopted and will be adopted this week in Vienna he been based on the actual positions of the Establishment and nothing else.”

Nuclear technology, 'one of Iran’s power components': Vaezi

Iranian President's Chief of Staff said that today, nuclear technology is one of the power components of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the international arenas.

In his Twitter account on Saturday on the occasion of the commemoration of National Day of Nuclear Technology, Mahmoud Vaezi wrote, “Nuclear technology is one of the components of power of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In spite of all biased and unjust propaganda waged by enemies against the country in the international arena, this capability and potential have been achieved with full transparency and legality.”

