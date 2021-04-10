Armed Forces Spox: Iran to respond to 'Saviz' ship attack perpetrators

A spokesman with the Iranian Armed Forces said that after conducting an investigation into the incident of ship 'Saviz', Iran will no doubt respond to its perpetrators.

All Trump sanctions were anti-JCPOA, must be removed: Zarif

Reiterating the only step to revive the JCPOA, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that all Trump sanctions were anti-JCPOA and must be removed.

South Korean PM due in Tehran to discuss frozen assets

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun will visit Tehran next week for talks on bilateral ties and other issues.

European Union: Possible return of US to JCPOA discussed in Joint Commission

Following the end of the second round of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, the European Union issued a statement, saying that the talks examined the dimensions of a possible US return to the nuclear deal.

Araghchi: Lifting all US sanctions necessary step to revive JCPOA

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said that lifting all US sanctions imposed in the Trump era is a necessary step to revive the JCPOA.

Iran daily COVID-19 infections surpass 22,000

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 22,478 COVID-19 infections and 155 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran to continue to support Syria firmly: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs said that Syria is at the forefront of the Resistance and Iran will stand by Syria with power.

Iran ready to coop. in humanitarian mine action with states

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations said that Iran is ready to extend its cooperation in humanitarian mine action with countries in the region and beyond.

Deputy FM: Iran's nuclear activities not to stop until bans fully lifted

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister said that as long as the US has not removed all its sanctions and not returned to the JCPOA none of Iran’s nuclear activities, especially in the field of uranium enrichment, will stop.

Iran releases seized South Korean ship: Khatibzadeh

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that following the completion of the investigation into the violating of the rules by South Korean ship, the prosecutor ordered the ship's release.