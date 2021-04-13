AEOI spokesman injured during visit to Natanz Facility

The spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi has been injured in an accident while visiting the Natanz Nuclear Facility.

According to IRIB, hours after an incident took place at the electricity distribution network of Shahid Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility in Natanz on Sunday, Kamalvandi visited the site along with the head of the AEOI Ali-Akbar Salehi and sustained an injury while doing an inspection.

Iran freestylers win two gold, one silver

Iran’s freestyle wrestlers collected two gold and one silver medal at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers.

Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian (97kg) and Yones Emami (74kg) snatched the gold medals while Amirmohammad Yazdani (65kg) settled for silver.

Emami took the title when Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (UZB) defaulted, and Mohammadian received a forfeit from Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Magomed Ibragimov (UZB) at 97kg.

Natanz incident to strengthen Iran's position in coming talks

Referring to the Natanz incident and Zionists' effort to prevent progress in the negotiations, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that this act will strengthen Iran's position in the negotiations.

Zarif said that the political and military officials of the Zionist regime had explicitly stated that they would not allow progress in lifting the oppressive sanctions and now they think that they will achieve their goal but the Zionists will be responded to by further nuclear progress.

Iran to take revenge on Zionist regime for Natanz incident

The Spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry assured on Mon. that Iran will take revenge on the Zionist regime for the Natanz incident.

He blamed the Tel Aviv regime as the main culprit of the Natanz incident and named it a crime against humanity.

"The Zionists want to take revenge on the Iranian people," Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a video conference.

Enrichment process currently going on in Natanz: AEOI chief

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief said that the enrichment process is currently going on in Natanz and the Iranian nuclear process is not stopping.

"Yesterday's incident in the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz did not disrupt the enrichment and the emergency power supply of the complex was connected," said Ali-Akbar Salehi on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of quantum laboratories on Monday.

Stating that the enrichment process is currently going on in Natanz and the Iranian nuclear process is not stopping, he added, "Damaged centrifuges will be replaced with more powerful centrifuges in the next few days."

COVID-19 daily death toll at 274 in Iran

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Iran during the last 24 hours has reached 23,311 as some 274 more Iranians have died from the disease, the Health Ministry said.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari said during the daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday that with the 274 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 64,764.

Over the last 24 hours, 23,311 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered, with 2,884 of them being hospitalized, she said.

Regional stability to increase with withdrawal of US troops

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that accelerating the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq will strengthen regional stability.

Explaining the causes of instability in the region, Shamkhani called the United States the biggest cause of insecurity and organized terrorism, saying, "Accelerating the implementation of the Iraqi parliament's law on the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq will strengthen regional stability."

S Korea must take "practical" act for releasing Iran assets

Iranian Parliament Speaker called on the South Korean Prime Minister to provide the Iranian nation with immediate and practical solutions so as to release Iran’s frozen money.

Iran, Afghanistan discuss bilateral ties, latest developments

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs held a phone conversation with the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah to discuss the latest developments in the region.

During the talks, the two sides also discussed bilateral ties, the latest developments in Afghanistan Peace Talks and region and ways to achieve lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Iran to suspend comprehensive talks with EU: FM Spox

In a reaction to the European Union’s human rights sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Iran will suspend comprehensive talks with European Union.

Regarding the current move taken by the European Union to include names of a number of officials and entities of the Islamic Republic in the list of human rights sanctions of the European Union, Khatibzadeh stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns this hostile move and considers it ‘invalid’.

