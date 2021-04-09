First home-made metro carriage unveiled by Pres. Rouhani

Iran unveiled its first home-grown subway car on Thursday during a ceremony in the capital city of Tehran attended by President Hassan Rouhani through video-conferencing.

In the unveiling ceremony, some Iranian officials including Tehran Provincial Governor Anoshirvan Mohseni Bandpey were taking part and the first home-made subway car was inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani through video-conferencing.

Iran-Turkmenistan relations are deep, Zarif tell Turkmen FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart in Ashgabat on Thursday afternoon.

In the meeting with the foreign minister of Turkmenistan earlier today, Zarif "I am very happy that after a while that I was not able to travel to Turkmenistan due to the coronavirus pandemic, I finally managed to return to the lovely city of Ashgabat and I'd appreciate the warm and sincere hospitality of the Turkmen authorities."

US failed in bringing Iranian nation to its knees

Addressing an international summit, President Hassan Rouhani underlined the United States’ failure against the Iranian nation.

US measures to bring the Iranian nation to its knees has gone nowhere and Iran has managed to gain significant achievements in different areas, including in the fight against coronavirus pandemic, Rouhani told the 10th Summit of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation on Thursday.

Iran daily COVID infections hit new record high

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 22,568 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours.

Sima Lari, the spokeswoman of the ministry, announced the new record figure, adding that 2,493 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 2,006,093, she added.

Zarif meets with Turkmen president in Ashgabat

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with Berdymukhammedov, the President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat on Thursday afternoon.

In the meeting, Zarif explained the dimensions of relations between the two countries in various political, economic and cultural fields and stressed the importance of relations between the two neighboring countries.

Iran MoD blames foreign intervention for regional instability

The Iranian defense minister has said that intervention by powers beyond the region is the root cause of the threats against regional stability.

Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the comments in a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Colonel General Sherali Mirzo in Tehran on Thursday.

According to the Iranian minister, both Iran and Tajikistan like the entire region are living under the threat of terrorism, adding that threats against regional stability come from beyond the region from the intervention of foreign powers.

Arak reactor is ready for cold testing: nuclear official

The spokesman for the nuclear organization says that Iran and China can have a lot in common in the nuclear field, hoping that the cold test on the redesigned Arak nuclear reactor will take place in the next few months.

Iran's dep. FM discusses JCPOA, ties with Austrian FM

Iranian deputy foreign minister Araghchi has held a meeting with the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna on the sidelines of the recent meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi, who is leading an Iranian delegation in Vienna to attend the meetings of the Joint Commission on the Iranian nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg on Wednesday evening.

