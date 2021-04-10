Iran’s Army cmdr. congrats National Nuclear Technology Day

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that April 10 is the day of national determination and giant scientific stride taken by young Iranian scientists and researchers in the manifestation of the country’s scientific capabilities.

National Nuclear Technology Day is an opportunity to honor the unflinching and relentless activities of committed Iranian scientists and researchers who managed to materialize the slogan of “We Can” with their iron will and firm faith who spared no efforts in elevating the scientific status of Islamic Iran in international arenas, relying upon their expertise and ability.

Nowadays, the Islamic Republic of Iran has gained salient achievements in various scientific and research fields especially peaceful nuclear technology, Real Admiral Sayyari underscored.

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to young Iranian scientists and researchers who manifested the scientific capabilities and potentials of the country in line with the indigenizing the nuclear energy industry and introducing the Islamic Republic of Iran among the leading countries owning this nuclear technology.

According to the sublime remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, nuclear industry in the world is an advanced industry which was achieved by talented Iranian youth in the country and this is a source of pride for Islamic Iran in international levels, he added.

