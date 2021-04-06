Araghchi arrives in Vienna to take part in JCPOA JC meeting

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Austrian capital Vienna late on Monday in order to participate in joint commission meeting of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

'Tel Aviv sees Iran-China deal as strategic threat'

A senior expert in West Asia affairs believes Israeli regime considers the recently concluded Iran-China comprehensive partnership agreement as a strategic threat to its own existence as the deal will strengthen Iran.

Moscow respects Iran's refusal to hold direct talks with US

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that Moscow respects Iran's refusal to hold direct talks with the United States.

Iran hopes Yemeni Resistance to reach fair peace agreement

In talks with a Yemeni National Salvation Government official, Iranian FM's senior assistant hoped that the Resistance of the Yemeni people would lead to the lifting of the oppressive siege and a lasting fair peace deal.

Iran’s Zarif meets with Uzbek president for bilateral talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with the President of Uzbekistan Shaukat Mirzayev in Tashkent on Monday.

China's envoy talks of Iran-China 25-year coop. agreement

In an interview with MNA, Chang Hua talked of the significance of the recent Iran-China comprehensive strategic partnership, some aspects of the agreement, Beijing's view on the PG region, and Iran's role in BRI.

Iran must increase coop. with emerging economies: MP

Saying that the Iran-China document is in line with the national interests of the Iranian nation, MP Amouei stressed, "We should cooperate more with emerging economies and Eurasian powers."

Israeli spy busted in northwestern Iran

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has busted a spy linked to the occupying regime of Israel in East Azarbaijan province, a senior official said.

Lifting of sanctions only step to revive JCPOA

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the only step to revive JCPOA is the lifting of all sanctions imposed during Trump's era under different titles.

Iran major victim of mine in war with Iraq: minister

In a message on the occasion of the Intl. Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, Iranian defense min. named his country as a major victim of mine due to the imposed war with Iraq.

Coronavirus daily death toll in Iran stands at 172

Iran registered one of the highest daily death rates from coronavirus infection in recent weeks with 172 fatalities.

Iran Navy: Hormuz Strait's security can be ensured by regional states

Commander of Iran Army Navy’s First Zone said that security of Strait of Hormuz can only be ensured by the cooperation of regional countries.

FM Zarif: Iran can provide transit route for Uzbekistan to world market

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Islamic Republic of Iran can ease transit route for Uzbekistan to the global markets.

Iranian ambassador, Omani minister discuss bilateral ties

Iran’s Ambassador to Oman Ali Najafi and the country’s Minister of the Royal Office Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani discussed bilateral ties on Sunday.