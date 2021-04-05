Parl. holding closed session to discuss JCPOA, Iran-China doc

Iranian Parliament is holding a closed session on Sunday morning to discuss the recent developments around the nuclear deal and also Iran-China cooperation.

The session is chaired by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and no government officials have been invited, Mohammad Hossein Farhangi, spokesman of the Parliament’s presiding board said.

According to Farahangi, lawmakers will confer on the recent Sino-Iranian document as well as the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA.

Iran dismisses any direct, indirect talks with US in Vienna

Iran’s Deputy foreign minister once again dismissed the possibility of any direct or indirect talks with the US in Vienna, where the parties to the 2015 nuclear deal will hold a joint commission meeting.

Referring to the issue, Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi once again dismissed any direct or indirect talks with the United States during the Iranian delegations' stay in Vienna.

He also dismissed a step-for-step return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran waiting for 'practical action' not 'empty promise'

The incomplete empty promise of lifting the sanctions does not meet the needs of the Iranian nation, and Iran's people and officials are waiting for practical actions, the Speaker of Iran's Parliament said.

Americans should know that Iran's main strategy for lifting sanctions is to nullify sanctions, said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday.

He went on to say that following Iran’s measure to revive its nuclear industry, it is up to Americans to lift sanctions on Iran in a practical and complete way.

US, Europe trying to destroy Iran-China strategic document

It is very important for the United States and Europe to be able to access and destroy the strategic document of Iran and China in different ways, a senior Iranian advisor said.

The Iran-China strategic document was signed in favor of national interests, said Hossein Amir Abdullahian, Special Assistant to the Iranian Parliament’s Speaker and Director General of International Affairs of the Parliament.

Iran’s monthly foreign trade hits $7.5 billion

Iran’s foreign trade stood at $7.46 billion during the 12th month of the last fiscal (Feb. 20 to Mar. 20).

According to Rouhollah Latifi, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the country’s trade witnessed a $641-million, or 9.4%, growth during the twelfth fiscal month (February 20 -March 20) compared with its preceding month.

Intelligence forces thwart all plots of enemies waged on Iran

Lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament in a statement on Sunday stated that intelligence forces at the Ministry of Intelligence foiled all plots and conspiracies waged by enemies against the Islamic Republic of Iran one after another.

Rouhollah Motafakerazad a lawmaker read the statement in the open session of the Parliament on Sunday in support of intelligence forces at the Ministry of Intelligence who took giant strides and managed to thwart all plots orchestrated by enemies against the country.

Tehran asks E3 to act ‘constructively’ in Vienna meeting

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on European signatories of the JCPOA to respect their commitments and act constructively.

In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that upon the request of the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK, Dominic Raab and Mohammad Javad Zarif have held a phone conversation on Saturday.

Parl. opposes step-by-step plans for lifting sanctions

Holding any negotiations to define balanced steps with the P4+1 and the United States that delay the complete lifting of sanctions is not acceptable, Iran lawmakers stressed in a statement.

At the end of the Parliament’s open session on Sunday statement issued by the majority of Iranian lawmakers.

ZZ/