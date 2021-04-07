Iran underlines economic ties' rise among Muslim countries

In a meeting with the Malaysian deputy FM, the Head of TPOI underlined the vitality of boosting economic ties among Muslim countries.

"The development of relations with Islamic countries, especially Malaysia, which is recognized as a successful example in the Islamic world, is very important, and the expansion of economic relations between Muslim countries should be on the agenda," Hamid Zadboom said in his meeting with Malaysia's Dato' Kamarudin Jaffar.

Zarif terms meeting with Uzbek officials 'fruitful'

Referring to Tehran's long-standing relations with Tashkent, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the conversation with President Mirziyoyev and his Uzbek counterpart as fruitful.

Iranian Foreign Minister took to Twitter to say, “Delighted to meet President Mirziyoyev and FM Kamilov in Uzbekistan”.

“Fruitful talks on ways to build on our millennia-old ties to propel our bilateral and regional cooperation”, referred to his meeting with the Uzbek President.

Iran, Kyrgyzstan discuss common threats, bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the instability and insecurity in Afghanistan are among the common threats of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.

He made the remark in his meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev in Bishkek on Tuesday.

The visiting Iranian foreign minister congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart on the successful holding of elections in Kyrgyzstan and said, “I am very happy to be in Bishkek today and I seized the opportunity to talk to you at the beginning of your new government and emphasize the significance of Kyrgyzstan's relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iran, Pakistan stage naval drill in Persian Gulf, Oman Sea

The Pakistan Navy fleet departs Bandar Abbas for a designated area to conduct a combined naval exercise in the Persian Gulf's water and the Sea of Oman.

Captain Reza Sheibani, chief of staff of the Iran Navy's first naval region who also acts as the spokesman of the joint exercise, made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the purpose of this naval exercise is to improve combat capability and exchange information and military knowledge between the two navies of Iran and Pakistan.

Iran receives 1st delivery of COVID-19 vaccines via COVAX

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the self-financing participant countries of the COVAX Facility, has received the first batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with 700,800 doses.

The COVAX Facility is a partnership co-led by Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi-The Vaccine Alliance and the World Health Organization (WHO), alongside key delivery partner United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

No talks between Iran, US to take place in Vienna: spox.

Stating that the Vienna JCPOA meeting is an opportunity for the parties to exchange views on returning to the JCPOA commitments, the Iranian Government Spokesman said that there will be no talks between Iran and the US.

Iran testing advanced IR-9 centrifuges: AEOI spox

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the organization is running the mechanical test of its new-generation IR-9 centrifuges.

“One of the advances made in the field of [uranium] enrichment is the beginning of the mechanical test of the IR-9 centrifuge," Behrouz Kamalvandi told ISNA on Tuesday.

Lifting sanctions, nuclear issues on Vienna meeting agenda

Technical consultations in the two areas of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues are among the most important topics of the 18th meeting of the Joint Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran said.

Iran attaches great importance to ties with Kyrgyzstan: Zarif

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed Iran’s will to boost ties with Kyrgyzstan, saying that Tehran attaches great significance to its bilateral ties with Bishkek.

The top diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in the capital city of Bishkek on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Zarif congratulated Japarov on his election as President of Kyrgyzstan and thanked him for paying attention to the existing capacities for expanding cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Lifting sanctions, verification, 1st step for reviving JCPOA

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that lifting US sanctions imposed against Iran and verification is the first and most necessary step to revive Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to suspend its nuclear remedial measures and return to its commitments under JCPOA as soon as the sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran are lifted.

