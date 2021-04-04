Iran dismisses any direct, indirect talks with US in Vienna

The Joint Commission to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is set to hold a meeting in Vienna on Tuesday to address the ways for the lifting of the US’ cruel sanctions and return of the parties to the deal.

Referring to the issue, Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi once again dismissed any direct or indirect talks with the United States during the Iranian delegations' stay in Vienna.

He also dismissed a step-for-step return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

"We will not have any talks with the Americans in Vienna, either directly or indirectly. We will negotiate with the Joint Commission and the P4+1 countries, and we will announce our demands and condition to return to the JCPOA,” Araghchi said.

He added, “Our demand and condition is that the United States first fulfill all its JCPOA obligations and lift all sanctions, and then we will return after verify [the US moves].”

"Our talks with the P4+1 in Vienna are technical and will cover the sanctions that need to be lifted and what needs to be done by the Americans in this regard," he stressed.

He further said, "We do not accept any step-by-step plans and proposals for the JCPOA return."

Noting that “there is no one more step for Iran,” the Iranian diplomat said it is time the US lifted all the cruel sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump.

The JCPOA is a multilateral and binding agreement, which has been endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, but the US unilaterally pulled out of it and imposed sanctions on Iran, he added.

Iran says it will halt its countermeasures taken in response to the illegal US moves and sanctions only if Washington lifts its bans, arguing it was the US that left the JCPOA in defiance of global criticism.

