Iran to have no talks with US at any level

The upcoming Vienna meeting will be held with the aim of examining the possible return of the United States to the JCPOA, and only the current members of the JCPOA (Iran and the P4 + 1) will attend it, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, answering a question raised by a reporter over the possibility of US presence at the upcoming Joint Commission of the JCPOA in Vienna.

The United States will not attend any meeting in which Iran is present, including the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, and this is certain, he said.

The Iranian delegation will not have any negotiations with the American delegation at any level, he stressed.

However, if other signatories to the deal seek bilateral or multilateral consultations with the United States, whether in Vienna or elsewhere, it is up to them, he also added.

Senior officials from all participants in the accord, Iran, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, and China, and top US officials will gather in the Austrian capital, a report by The Wall Street Journal claimed, adding that however, according to Iranian diplomats there will be no direct discussions for now between US and Iranian officials.

