Moscow respects Iran's refusal to hold direct talks with US

He made the remarks on the threshold of the upcoming JCPOA Joint Commission meeting.

"Russia supported the idea of a European foreign policy to hold informal contacts between the JCPOA members and the United States, but Iran made another decision in this regard," he said, "Accordingly, Russia respects Iran's decision to refuse direct talks with the United States."

"Iran is ready to work on the criteria for returning to full implementation of the JCPOA," he said.

"Moscow expects indirect talks between Iran and the United States to be revived after tomorrow's meeting in Vienna," the Russian official added.

Senior officials from Iran, France, Britain, Germany, Russia, and China will attend the JCPOA Joint Commission on Tuesday in what appears to be the first serious push to reinvigorate the deal since January 20, when Joe Biden was sworn in as the new president of the United States.

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, adopted a policy of “maximum pressure” against Tehran after the withdrawal, escalating tensions with Iran and drawing strong criticism from the other signatories of the accord.

Iran was patient for one year. But with no palpable shift in circumstances, Tehran began a gradual process of reducing its nuclear undertakings. The decision was taken as Iran’s right under Article 36 of the JCPOA.

