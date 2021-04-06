Shooting near US army base in Maryland leaves dozens injured

Following the shooting near a military base in the US State of Maryland, several people were injured, CNN reported.

US Police said that incident took place in the town of Frederick in western Maryland.

Police have closed surrounding streets and blocked thoroughfares leading to the scene of incident.

Some sources confirmed that a suspect has so far been arrested in connection with the incident but police have announced the start of an investigation into the case.

While there are many daily news about shootings in the United States and high number of casualties in these incidents, powerful arms lobby in the United States does not allow legislation to be passed to restrict the possession of weapons in the United States.

The availability of firearms in the United States and sales of various types of firearms in stores have made most people have firearms, which is why the number of homicides in this country using firearms is very high.

This situation has gradually turned into a crisis, so that shooting at defenseless people in the United States has become a regular issue and thousands of people are killed by bullets every year in this country.

