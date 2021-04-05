Missile issue to be included in new deal with Iran

On the subject of talks this coming week about the Iranian nuclear deal, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan said in an interview with France 24 that Riyadh had been given assurances that any new deal would be more demanding of Iran when it comes to its ballistic missile capabilities and its support for armed groups in the region.

"We are confident the international community will work hard to ensure that the deficiencies in the [2015 nuclear accord] are eventually addressed and they will also address the regional instability that is caused by Iran’s activities," he claimed.

This is while Tehran has time and again stressed that its missile program is not negotiable as it is only a means to defend the country.

Faisal bin Farhan said there were no direct channels between Saudi Arabia and Iran but that the Saudi kingdom was ready to talk “if Iran changes its behaviour”.

In an interview with CNN on Saturday, the Saudi foreign minister also called for participation in the Iran nuclear talks, calling it an opportunity for dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran and the possibility of developing relations between the two countries.

