Tehran asks E3 to act ‘constructively’ in Vienna meeting

In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that upon the request of the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK, Dominic Raab and Mohammad Javad Zarif have held a phone conversation on Saturday.

The sides conferred on developments around the JCPOA and specifically, the upcoming JCPOA Joint Commission meeting which is slated to be held on Tuesday in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

The Iranian minister highlighted the need for the complete removal of US unjust and illegal sanctions in a manner that Tehran could verify the measures, noting that this is the sole path that would led to Tehran’s return to its commitments.

Zarif called on the European countries to respect their part of the commitments under the agreement and have a constructive presence in Vienna.

For his part, Raab said that London will put effort into the talks to come to fruition.

The two sides also discussed some bilateral political and consular issues.

Zarif had also held a phone conversation with his French counterpart Le Drian on Saturday.

MAH/IRN 84283739