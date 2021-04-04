Iran presidential candidates’ registration to start on May 11

The registration process will be held at the country’s Election Office, which is located within the Interior Ministry’s premises in Tehran.

The candidates are expected to be political and religious personages who fulfill the fourfold criteria of being of Iranian origin, being a national of the Islamic Republic, being prudent and capable of taking on leadership duties, and being religious and believing in the Islamic Republic’s principles and its official religion.

All hopefuls will be vetted by the Guardian Council, which will announce the names of qualified candidates possibly in late April.

The election is scheduled for June 18.

