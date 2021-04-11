Iran to announce presidential hopefuls’ final list May 26-27

According to the spokesman of the Election Headquarters, the registration of volunteers to contest Iran’s 13th presidential election will start on May 11 and will go through May 15.

The registration process will be held at the country’s Election Office, which is located within the Interior Ministry’s premises in Tehran.

After the vetting process is conducted by the Guardian Council, the Interior Ministry will announce the names of qualified candidates on May 26-27.

Then, the candidates will be allowed to start their election campaign up until June 17, a day before the election.

The candidates are expected to be political and religious personages who fulfill the fourfold criteria of being of Iranian origin, being a national of the Islamic Republic, being prudent and capable of taking on leadership duties, and being religious and believing in the Islamic Republic’s principles and its official religion.

The election is scheduled for June 18.

