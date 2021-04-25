Iran presidential election to definitely be held in due date

Both the government and Interior Ministry have no plans to postpone the election date and the elections will be held on June 18 according to the announced timetable, the deputy minister of interior added.

Turning to some speculations on the postponement of Iran’s 2021 Presidential Election, he stated, “Given the legal process of election scheduling, which has been agreed in accordance with the law and with joint opinion of pillars of the Establishment, the election procedure will proceed according to envisioned plan and voting will take place in due date i.e. on June 18.”

The country’s presidential election has not been postponed under any circumstances since post-Islamic Revolution, he said, adding, “At this stage, the elections will definitely not be put off and will be held in due date on June 18.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy interior ministry pointed to the exacerbation of the coronavirus, COVID-19, disease in the country and the need to observe health protocols and guidelines for sound organizing the election and reiterated, “Interior minister has put special emphasis on accurate and precise implementation of health protocols in election time in particular.”

