Leader to deliver speech on 1978 Qom uprising

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to deliver a live speech on Wednesday on the occasion of the anniversary of the January 9th, 1978 uprising against the West-backed Pahlavi regime.

1978 Qom protests refer to the demonstrations against the Pahlavi dynasty ignited by the Iran and Red and Black Colonization article published in Ettela'at newspaper on 7 January 1978.

Many believe that the Qom demonstration was the start of the protests that led to the overthrow of the Pahlavi regime a year later.

