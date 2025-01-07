  1. Politics
Jan 7, 2025, 4:31 PM

Leader to deliver speech on 1978 Qom uprising

Leader to deliver speech on 1978 Qom uprising

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution is to deliver a live speech on Wednesday on the occasion of the 1978 Qom demonstrations against the West-backed dynasty of Pahlavi.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to deliver a live speech on Wednesday on the occasion of the anniversary of the January 9th, 1978 uprising against the West-backed Pahlavi regime.

1978 Qom protests refer to the demonstrations against the Pahlavi dynasty ignited by the Iran and Red and Black Colonization article published in Ettela'at newspaper on 7 January 1978.

Many believe that the Qom demonstration was the start of the protests that led to the overthrow of the Pahlavi regime a year later. 

SD/6340262

News ID 226606

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News