  1. Culture
Apr 14, 2021, 1:00 AM

Jury member of sections of 2nd Nostalgia Filmfest announced

Jury member of sections of 2nd Nostalgia Filmfest announced

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – The members of the Executive committee, the directors of the Sections and the members of Nostalgia Film Festival's jury were introduced.

According to the public relations of the Second Nostalgia Film Festival, the second Nostalgia Film Festival edition will be held from September 20 to October 1, with the presidency of Mohammad Ghanefard in Milan, Italy.

Nostalgia Film Festival is the first Iranian film festival in Italy, which has been launched with the aim of creating a nostalgic atmosphere for Iranians in northern Italy and presenting a part of Iranian culture and art to Italians Audiences. For more information, you can visit the festival website at https://filmnostalgia.com/.

MA


 



 

News Code 172066
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172066/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 17 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News