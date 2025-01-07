IRGC launches loitering missile at drill near nuclear site

The IRGC Aerospace Force fired the loitering missile during the joint exercise as part of the air defense system protecting the Natanz nuclear facility in Isfahan.

So far, the IRGC Aerospace Force has not provided much information about the features and characteristics of this drone-based defensive missile.

This exercise is being held within the framework of the Armed Forces' Might exercises, and the defense systems succeeded in destroying hostile birds and missiles.

Since a few days ago, Iran’s Armed Forces comprising the IRGC and the army have launched a large-scale military exercise, involving air defense units and domestically-developed military hardware. The goal of this exercise is to strength the protection of the country’s aerial borders and sensitive sites.

MNA