Gunmen attack Iranian security forces in Zahedan

Armed men opened fire on a military checkpoint by the name of Cheshmeh Ziarat in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan on Tuesday.

According to the latest reports, the gunmen had to escape the scene after firing at the base as they were confronted by the Iranian soldiers.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties among Iranian security forces.

The security forces had begun a search to apprehend the armed men who were still at large by the time this news was published.

MNA