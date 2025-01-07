Tehran, Tashkent to deepen cultural ties

During a meeting held between Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Iran Fariddin Nasriyev and Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri in Tehran on Tuesday, the two sides exchanged their views on strengthening joint cooperation in the three fields of tourism, cultural heritage and handicrafts.

Salehi Amiri expressed hope that the meeting will strengthen bilateral relations between Iran and Uzbekistan in the relevant field.

He then referred to his recent meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Republic of Uzbekistan Aziz Abdukhakimov in order to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint cooperation and termed the establishment of Tourism Technical Committee between Iran and Uzbekistan in line with increasing the number of tourists between the two countries and depending the cultural communications.

Cooperating and exchanging experience in the field of renovation, health tourism, and organizing joint handicrafts exhibitions were of the other issues discussed between the two sides.

MA/IRN85713258