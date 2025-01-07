Nuclear weapons have no place in Iran's doctrine: diplomat

Takht-Ravanchi has made the remarks in an interview with Italy's Radio Radicale recently.

"We are a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)" the senior Iranian diplomat said, adding that "nuclear weapons have no place in the country's defense doctrine."

"Numerous reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) show that Iran has fulfilled its commitments 100%," he also underscored.

"The Trump administration's Maximum Pressure continued during the Biden administration," he continued in an apparent reference to the huge illegal sanctions on Iran imposed by the previous Donald Trump administration in May 2018 after illegally leaving the nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.

In all these years, our position has been consistent and made it clear, Takht-Ravanchi said.

"We are ready to talk within the framework of the JCPOA," he said.

The deputy foreign minister said that the US is no longer a JCPOA participant.

He went on to talk about the situation in Syria, saying that "It is the Syrian people who must decide on the type of government and how to run their country."

He also said about the Israeli regime's threats against Iran, "The Israeli regime knows what the consequences of any aggression against Iran will be."

KI/Khabarfori