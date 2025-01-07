Ireland joins S Africa’s genocide case against Israel: ICJ

In November, the Irish parliament passed a nonbinding motion declaring that “genocide is being perpetrated before our eyes by Israel in Gaza.”

And in December, Ireland’s cabinet voted to join the case accusing Israel of perpetrating “genocide” during its war with Hamas in Gaza, brought by South Africa at the International Criminal Court in The Hague last year.

In December, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said he would close Israel’s embassy in Ireland.

According to the Times of Israel, the regime recalled its ambassador in May after Ireland became one of three EU countries that said they would unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state. Ireland has not recalled its envoy to occupied lands.

MNA