  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 7, 2025, 8:37 PM

Ireland joins S Africa’s genocide case against Israel: ICJ

Ireland joins S Africa’s genocide case against Israel: ICJ

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Ireland officially files a declaration of intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, says the International Court of Justice.

In November, the Irish parliament passed a nonbinding motion declaring that “genocide is being perpetrated before our eyes by Israel in Gaza.”

And in December, Ireland’s cabinet voted to join the case accusing Israel of perpetrating “genocide” during its war with Hamas in Gaza, brought by South Africa at the International Criminal Court in The Hague last year.

In December, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said he would close Israel’s embassy in Ireland.

According to the Times of Israel, the regime recalled its ambassador in May after Ireland became one of three EU countries that said they would unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state. Ireland has not recalled its envoy to occupied lands.

MNA

News ID 226623

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News