IRGC ground force vows firm response to terrorists activities

“We are warning terrorists and their allies that in case of any mischievous acts at our western and southern borders, they will face IRGC ground forces’ severe and firm response," he said on Wednesday.

“Confronting any terrorist groups firmly is on IRGC ground forces permanent agenda,” asserted General Pakpour.

According to General Pakpour, the maneuver of the 'Authority of the Muslim Kurdish Martyrs' that was aimed at improving the elite force's readiness carried out successfully by IRGC ground force from Chiller region in the Iraq border to Chehel-Cheshmeh mountains of Kordestan province in the western border of Iran.

