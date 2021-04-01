Islamic Republic an “effective model” of governance

“The victory of the Islamic Revolution and the rise of the holy system of the Islamic Republic of Iran marked the fall of the dependent Pahlavi regime and it did not take long for the newly-established system to successfully pass through violent waves of counter-revolutionary, separatist, and terrorist movements, as well as the eight-year imposed war, exposing to the world its great and unique potential to become an effective model of government,” the IRGC said in a Thursday statement.

The holy system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which emerged from the %98.2 of the people's votes and their response to the call of the wise and brave leader of the revolution, Imam Khomeini in a glorious and historic referendum on March 30 and 31, 1979, is one of the few governments in the history of mankind that was established with the will of the nation while people enjoyed %100 freedom for choosing it, added the statement.

The Islamic Republic not only set the national will of the Iranians to determine their own destiny but also brought them "independence" and "freedom", notes the statement.

With God's grace, the IRGC continued, the Revolution and the Islamic Establishment as a manifestation of pure Islam has raised hope in the deprived and oppressed people of the world that they could see the collapse of the arrogance and establishment of a government ruled by the oppressed.

MAH/ 5179201