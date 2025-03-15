Permit to buy gas from Iran still valid: Iraqi official

The sanctions waiver given by the United States to Iraq for Iranian gas imports has not expired and remains in effect, said Farhad Alaaldin, the advisor to the Iraqi prime minister, according to Reuters.

He said that the US ended the waiver for Iraq to but Iran's electricity.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's advisor continued that the United States encouraged Iraq to import gas from other sources.

The agreement to extend Iran's gas exports to Iraq for five years was signed in Baghdad on March 27, 2024.

Iran has signed two agreements with Iraq for gas exports to the cities of Baghdad and Basra.

