Islamic Rep. Day beginning point of Islamic justice in Iran

Islamic Republic Day, was the beginning of the real life of the Islamic Revolution; the first step towards the establishment of a government based on the real votes of the people, and the day, when the efforts of the martyrs who raised their voice against the Pahlavi regime led to the establishment of the government of Islamic justice in Iran, said the statement issued by the Assembly of Experts on the occasion of Islamic Republic Day on April 1.

Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic Day is one of the most important and influential days in the history of this country, said the statement, adding that in this day, Iranian people, under the wise leadership of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini, breathed new life and hope in the hearts of the oppressed people of the world.

