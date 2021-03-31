Islamic Rep. brought hope for oppressed people of world

The Iranian nation, following their glorious presence in the victory of the Islamic Revolution, once again voted in favor of the Islamic Republic system, ending the domination of the arrogant powers and Pahlavi regime over the country, said the statement issued by General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the occasion of the Islamic Republic Day.

On this day, Iranians chose the holy system of the Islamic Republic of Iran to govern the country, it lauded.

The advent of the Islamic Republic of Iran created a new and hopeful discourse for the deprived and oppressed people of the world, the statement said, adding that the development of this discourse introduced some notions like justice, spirituality, and independence in the life of freedom-seeking and right-seeking societies.

Iran marks April 1 as the 'Islamic Republic Day'; the day when more than 98% of Iranians voted in favor of the Islamic Republic in a nationwide referendum in 1979.

