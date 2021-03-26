Two passenger trains collide in Egypt, 32 killed

Egyptian sources announced that two passenger trains collided violently in Egyptian city of Sohag on Friday, Al Youm Al Sabe’ reported.

According to the report, two Egyptian trains collided on the west bank of the Nile River. As a result of this incident, 32 people have so far been killed and 66 others injured.

In this regard, Egyptian Ministry of Health issued a statement a few minutes ago, announcing that a special operations room has been set up to follow up on the incident.

On the other hand, the Egyptian Attorney General's Office has ordered the reopening of a special case to investigate the dimensions of the incident.

