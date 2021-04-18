Train derails in Egypt, leaves dozens injured

Sky News reported that dozens of people were injured in new train crash in Egypt.

The train heading from Cairo to Al-Mansoura derailed in the Egyptian province of Qalyubia.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health announced that 97 people have been injured and dozens of ambulances have been dispatched to the scene of incident.

Meanwhile, the governor of Qalyubia Governorate estimated the number of injured at 103.

On the other hand, Al-Jazeera reported that eight people were killed and dozens more were injured when a train derailed near the city of Tukh in Qalyubia province, and this is a preliminary figure.

Eight train carriages overturned. Egyptian media reported that eight people were killed, but Egyptian health officials said 97 were injured. The driver of the train and his assistant and eight Egyptian railway officials have been arrested due to the incident.

MA/5192312