Jul 31, 2023, 12:50 PM

3 dead, 37 injured in bus, truck collision in northern Egypt

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – At least three people were killed, and 37 others wounded on Sunday as a tour bus collided with a truck on a highway in the coastal governorate of Matrouh in northern Egypt.

According to the state-run Ahram Online news website of Egypt, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Population in Marsa Matrouh governorate confirmed that initial medical aid was provided at the accident scene where 37 injured were transported to the emergency departments of El-Dabaa Central Hospital and Ras El-Hekmah Central Hospital for urgent medical attention.

He added the bodies of the three victims were placed under the supervision of the health inspector and the public prosecution.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network to reduce traffic accidents.

