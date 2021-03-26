Armed forces strongly defending Iran's authority: Army cmdr.

Speaking among staff and personnel of Air Defense Force in Khondab, western Iran on Fri., Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that if Iran were weak, it would have definitely been assaulted on.

He then pointed to the motto of the current year named after by Leader of the Islamic Revolution as “Production, Support and Removing Barriers”, Sabahifard said that giant steps were taken by the Air Defense Force in the previous year (ended March 20, 2021), so that the Air Defense Force will make its utmost efforts in realizing the sublime recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the current year.

