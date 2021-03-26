  1. Politics
Mar 26, 2021, 4:00 PM

Armed forces strongly defending Iran's authority: Army cmdr.

Armed forces strongly defending Iran's authority: Army cmdr.

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Commander of Army Air Defense Force said that the Iranian military defends the authority of the country strongly and no enemy and superpower has so far dared to cast a greedy eye on it.

Speaking among staff and personnel of Air Defense Force in Khondab, western Iran on Fri., Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that if Iran were weak, it would have definitely been assaulted on.

He then pointed to the motto of the current year named after by Leader of the Islamic Revolution as “Production, Support and Removing Barriers”, Sabahifard said that giant steps were taken by the Air Defense Force in the previous year (ended March 20, 2021), so that the Air Defense Force will make its utmost efforts in realizing the sublime recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the current year.

MA/5175975

News Code 171417

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News