Islamic Revolution of Iran to remain ‘powerful’: Army cmdr.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 42nd glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution (Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies), he said that 22nd of Bahman is a day of pride and dignity that noble people of Islamic Iran accepted the call of founder of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and made a historic epic with the unity of word and devotion.

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God and support of Muslim nation of Islamic Iran, the late Imam Khomeini (RA) founded the Islamic Republic, Brig. Gen. Sabahifard stated.

Today, under the wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, this revolution will continue its path with utmost power, he added.

Although the enemies have done everything in their power and have spared no effort to confront the Islamic Republic of Iran, this revolution remains in place and will remain powerful, Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard emphasized.

