Zarif urges Muslims' unity in face of growing Islamophobia

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif highlighted the need to uproot extremism within the Islamic world and a consolidated and integrated confrontation with the growing Islamophobia in the West.

US continues Trump-era hawkishness on Iran oil exports

In continuation of its hawkish policies, Washington has told Beijing it will enforce Trump-era sanctions against Iranian oil as shipments from Iran to China have soared, a senior US official said.

Iran to firmly continue development of missile capability

Iranian Minister of Defense says the Islamic Republic will firmly continue to strengthen its missile capabilities, in line with the defensive plans, in the upcoming calendar year (starts March 21).

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in a virtual meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Defense on Thursday, noting that Iran made significant progress in the defense industry in the current year despite all restrictions.

Iran COVID-19 update: 89 deaths, 7,530 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,530 COVID-19 infections and 89 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,778,645 with the death toll standing at 61,581.

Iran to overcome pandemic, US sanction in New Year

Iranian Foreign Minister expressed hope that the Iranian nation will overcome US sanctions and COVID-19 pandemic in the upcoming calendar year that starts on March 21.

Mohammad Javad Zarif felicitated all Iranian on the advent of the upcoming Iranian calendar year (starts March 21) in a message on Thursday.

