‘Nowruz’ harbinger of better days for Iranian nation: Rouhani

In his Nowruz message on Saturday, Rouhani congratulated the Iranian nation on the beginning of the New Year, especially the healthcare staff who have been selflessly battling the COVID-19 pandemic

The president said that the winter of hardship and suffering is coming to an end and the path to development is open.

“This year’s Nowruz breeze promises the beginning of a season of prosperity, victory and progress for the Iranian nation. By the grace of God, thanks to the [nation’s] patience and resistance, everything has been prepared for a period full of prosperity, construction, prosperity and prosperity for Iranians.”

Referring to the US economic terrorism against the Iranian nation, Rouhani said, “Three years of brutal and oppressive economic war against the Iranian nation; A war that no other nation has experienced in its contemporary history will end with the resistance of the nation.”

“In addition to the severity of the economic war, the Iranian nation, like other nations, have been facing a dangerous virus that doubled the difficulty of sanctions and economic warfare for Iranians. The Iranian nation entered the battle against the pandemic, not only deprived of the usual global aid, but also with no access to its own assets in foreign banks,” the president said.

However, he added, “We thank the God that this winter of hardship and suffering is coming to an end with the end of winter.”

“Today, the ill-wishers of this nation, on the other side of the world, have fallen from power with disgrace and notoriety, while the Iranian nation, still standing, proud and lively, has welcomed the spring of nature and the spring of life.”

Rouhani continued, “Today, the enemies of the nation have admitted that it is impossible to speak to the great nation of Iran in the language of force, threats and sanctions. Therefore, after three years of defeat, they are forced to return to the path of constructive interaction with the Iranian nation.”

MNA/5173410