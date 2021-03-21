  1. Politics
Mar 21, 2021, 11:10 AM

Defense min. congratulates regional counterparts on Nowruz

Defense min. congratulates regional counterparts on Nowruz

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Defense congratulated his counterparts in friend and neighboring countries in the region on the arrival of Nowruz.

In separate Nowruz messages, Brigadier General Amir Hatami congratulated the ministers of defense and armed forces of Turkey, India, Iraq, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

In these congratulatory messages, the Minister of Defense wished a year full of unity and solidarity, accompanied by peace and tranquility, free from any virus and disease, violence, and war for all the people of the world, and especially for the people of the region.

