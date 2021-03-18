Tehran-Baku determined to develop cooperation: Ambassador

He made the remarks in a meeting between officials of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

He said both countries are determined to further expand bilateral ties.

Mousavi also called for enhanced trade ties with the Azeri Republic.

Referring to the liberation of 20% of Azeri lands from occupation, the Iranian ambassador called for symbolic 20% growth to economic cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Mousavi also touched upon Baku’s readiness to host Iranian companies and private sectors, saying grounds should be provided to achieve such goals.

