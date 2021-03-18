  1. Politics
Mar 18, 2021, 4:15 PM

Tehran-Baku determined to develop cooperation: Ambassador

Tehran-Baku determined to develop cooperation: Ambassador

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Iran's Ambassador to Baku stressed that Iran and Azerbaijan are strongly seeking to develop mutual ties, noting that there is no obstacle in this path.

He made the remarks in a meeting between officials of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

He said both countries are determined to further expand bilateral ties.

Mousavi also called for enhanced trade ties with the Azeri Republic.

Referring to the liberation of 20% of Azeri lands from occupation, the Iranian ambassador called for symbolic 20% growth to economic cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Mousavi also touched upon Baku’s readiness to host Iranian companies and private sectors, saying grounds should be provided to achieve such goals.

MR/IRN84269116

News Code 171260

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News