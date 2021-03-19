  1. Politics
White House contaminated by Trumpism virus: Amir-Abdollahian

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – The special assistant to the speaker of Iran's Parliament speaker deplored the United States’ economic terrorism against other nations, saying the ongoing situation proves the White House is contaminated by Trumpism virus.

In a tweet late on Thursday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “Ongoing sanctions policy, friendship with terrorists and Biden's offense to Russian president show how trumpism virus has critically contaminated the White House.”

The Iranian advisor added, “Biden is the very D. Trump. US President Nixon wrote 47 yrs ago: "Today, the US civilization has inflicted deadly disease".

Amir-Abdollahian’s tweet came in reaction to the continuous hawkish policies of the United States, even after Donald Trump and the presidency of Joe Biden, in putting pressure on other nations via sanctions.

Earlier this week, Biden accused Russia of interfering in US 2020 elections and called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “a killer”.

