Iran to overcome pandemic, US sanction in New Year

Mohammad Javad Zarif felicitated all Iranian on the advent of the upcoming Iranian calendar year (starts March 21) in a message on Thursday.

Referring to the spread of coronavirus in the past year, Zarif underlined that even the greatest powers are vulnerable to an invisible virus that has become a common challenge for human society.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic had more difficulty to contain the pandemic due to US illegal sanctions, adding that the Iranian nations did not give up and addressed the challenges with solidarity.

He further expressed hope that the Iranian people will overcome US sanctions and coronavirus pandemic with their patience and sacrifice.

“The 1st day of Spring has been celebrated for over 3000 years in the Iranian plateau & the wider sphere of Persian civilization.

Norouz, the start of our New Year—New Century this year—means "New Day".

Let's bring forth a New Day. Happy Norouz to all,” Zarif added in a tweet.

