Majid Hosseini reviewing proposals from Europe

According to Turkey’s outlet ‘Fotomac’, the 24-year-old defender of Trabzonspor has refused the club’s offer for extending his contract that will end in two months.

According to the report, the team’s head coach Abdullah Avcı has asked Hosseini to remain in the team but the club’s officials meeting with the defender has been so far to no avail.

Hosseini was put only four times in the starting XI of the Turkish team during this season while his total appearances did not surpass 11.

The report notes that the Iranian defender is now reviewing proposals that he has received from different European teams.

Earlier reports indicate that the player is under the radar of teams such as Belgium’s Anderlecht and Greece’s Olympiacos and AEK Athens.

