Majid Hosseini seen in Kayserispor training

A photo emerged on Wednesday which shows the participation of Hosseini in the Super Lig side’s training. The club has not yet officially announced the acquisition of the new Iranian player but reports suggest that a contract has already been sealed between the sides. Although, no details of the deal are available.

After three years of presence in Trabzonspor, Hosseini refused to extend the contract with the Turkish team this season. He had been linked with teams from Italy, Qatar, Turkey, and even Iran, but it seems that he has opted to stay in Turkey with Kayserispor.

Kayserispor finished the last season of Turkey’s Super Lig at 17th place with 41 points from 40 matches.

