Apr 17, 2021, 11:48 AM

AEK Athens eyes Majid Hosseini: report

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – Greece’s AEK Athens had reportedly put Iranian defender Majid Hosseini under the radar.

According to the Greek outlet ‘Sportfm.gr’, the team seeks to sign Hosseini this summer and has already submitted the offer.

 The 24-year-old defender joined Turkey’s Trabzonspor in July 2018 and his contract will end this June.

According to the Greek website, AEK Athens has offered a contract worth $600,000, noting that talks are still underway between the sides.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor has also put forward a $900,000 deal to extend the contract, however, reports indicate that the defender seeks to experience a new challenge.

İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. is another club that eyes to sign Hosseini for a contract worth $900,000.

