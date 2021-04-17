AEK Athens eyes Majid Hosseini: report

According to the Greek outlet ‘Sportfm.gr’, the team seeks to sign Hosseini this summer and has already submitted the offer.

The 24-year-old defender joined Turkey’s Trabzonspor in July 2018 and his contract will end this June.

According to the Greek website, AEK Athens has offered a contract worth $600,000, noting that talks are still underway between the sides.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor has also put forward a $900,000 deal to extend the contract, however, reports indicate that the defender seeks to experience a new challenge.

İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. is another club that eyes to sign Hosseini for a contract worth $900,000.

