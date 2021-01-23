Majid Hosseini snubs Anderlecht offer: report

According to a report by the Turkish sports website gazetedamga.com.tr, a number of Super Lig teams have shown interest in signing the Trabzonspor defender and he may continue his career in Turkey.

The Turkish website added that Anderlecht, which had made an offer to Hosseini last the summer, is looking forward again to signing him.

The defender was recently offered a two-year deal extension by Trabzonspor despite the earlier reports that he was deemed surplus to the requirements at the Turkish club.

Hosseini joined the Turkish football team in July 2018 from Esteghlal on a three-year contract. The defender has played 46 matches for Trabzonspor and scored one goal.

