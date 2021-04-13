Moscow warns Ankara over drone deliveries to Ukraine

Lavrov made the remarks in Cairo, where he held a meeting with the president of Egypt, followed by a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, Ahval News reported.

“All concerning countries, including Turkey” should study the military declarations made by Kiev and not provoke said tendencies, Lavrov said in response to a question about Turkish being spotted in the conflict zone.

“Before selling weapons to Ukraine, they should think about the activities of neo-Nazi’s in Ukraine”, he added.

Tensions have been rising between Russia and Ukraine in recent weeks, prompting fears of a revival of the military conflict. Ukraine has accused Russia of building up its military presence along the eastern Donbass region. Russia says the buildup does not pose a military threat.

Ukraine has reportedly purchased several Turkish drones and control stations for the drones last year while signing contracts for several more and an agreement for the manufacture of Turkish drones.

The Ukrainian government wants to deploy Turkish drones in the escalating conflict to change the status-quo, Lavrov said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday urged an end to the developments in the Donbass region, following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul, adding that Ankara was ready to provide any necessary support to this end.

HJ/PR